LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials at a Kentucky airport say a commercial passenger flight was delayed and another diverted when a small private plane veered off a runway after landing.
Blue Grass Airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill says the runway at the Lexington airport was closed for about an hour Tuesday after the twin-engine plane had the mishap about 7 a.m. EDT.
She says there were no injuries.
Caudill says a Delta flight scheduled to fly from Lexington to Minneapolis was delayed more than a half-hour while the runway was closed. She says an Allegiant flight from Punta Gorda, Florida, was diverted to a Tennessee airport but eventually landed in Lexington shortly before 10 a.m.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told media that the FAA will investigate the incident involving the small plane.