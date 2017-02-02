ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police near Fort Worth have shot and killed a 23-year-old motorist who attempted to flee a traffic stop and twice struck an officer with his car.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the dead man as Tavis Crane, who was wanted on several arrest warrants.

Arlington police said in a statement Thursday that as officers attempted to take Crane into custody late Wednesday, he put his car into reverse and struck an officer and rammed her patrol car.

Crane then drove forward and struck the officer again.

A second officer shot Crane, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

The injured officer, a 14-year veteran, was in serious condition with several broken bones but is expected to recover.

A toddler in Crane’s car was not injured.