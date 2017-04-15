TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The death toll in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Iran’s northwest province of eastern Azarbaijan rose to 30 as rescue teams deployed, state TV reported Saturday.

The report said that there are seven people missing in the cities of Ajab Shir and Azarshahr, and that rescue teams are trying to find them. It added five injured people have been hospitalized.

East Azarbaijan Governor’s Office of Crisis Management said that 16 bodies were found in Ajabshir city and 14 in city of Azarshahr.

Director General of Crisis Management in East Azarbaijan province Khalil Saei said that Red Crescent workers, air ambulances, as well as police and army forces have been deployed from the early hours of the morning to provide aid.

In September, at least 10 people were killed in flash floods across the Tehran and Hormozgan provinces.