COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Flags will fly at half-staff in parts of Ohio to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County and at the Ohio Statehouse from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. The observance is in honor of Patrolman David Fahey.

Police say the 39-year-old Fahey was setting down flares to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 after an earlier fatal accident involving a suburban firetruck when he was struck.

Bond of $500,000 was set Thursday for the driver who’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after a fatal accident in Fahey’s death.