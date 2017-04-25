ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The white principal of a predominantly black elementary school who told her staff to put white students in the same classrooms is no longer at the Florida school.

Christine Hoffman requested a transfer off the Campbell Park Elementary School campus in St. Petersburg on Monday while district officials review her tenure.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2qaiO0W ) reports that Hoffman’s email included detailed instructions for deciding classroom rosters, including a requirement that “white students should be in the same class.”

Hoffman later apologized in writing for what she called “poor judgment.”

Asked by parents Monday why she wanted students grouped by skin color, she said she wanted students to feel more comfortable, according to community member Denise Ford.

Parents are responding by calling for her resignation.

