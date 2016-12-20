ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states.
New figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Florida’s population grew by 1.8 percent in the last year.
Only Utah and Nevada grew at faster rates, about 2 percent.
Idaho and Washington also grew about 1.8 percent from July 2015 to July 2016.
Florida’s population stood at 20.6 million as of last July.
Only California and Texas were more populous.
In pure numbers, the Sunshine State gained the second-most number of people in a year — an additional 367,000 residents.
Only Texas gained more, an additional 433,000 residents.
