WACO, Texas (AP) — HGTV star Chip Gaines is speaking out on Twitter about a lawsuit filed against him by his former business partners.
Gaines is being sued in state court in Texas for $1 million by his former partners in a real estate company. They say he bought them out before telling them that HGTV had decided to broadcast his “Fixer Upper” show nationally.
Gaines spoke out on Twitter Saturday , writing that no one called or emailed him about the issue, adding “‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit.. humm.” He also added a bible quote, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
Gaines’ attorney tells KWTX-TV that he’s “confident that these claims will be found to be meritless.”
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
- Childless, and don’t like children’s parties? Don’t go | Dear Carolyn
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.