The exercise devices make unique witnesses, transmitting heartbeats, sleep schedules, locations and distances, documenting life from innocent mishaps to criminal encounters.

ROCKVILLE, Conn. — The woman shot dead in the basement of her suburban Connecticut home had struggled with an intruder, her husband told the police just before Christmas 2015. But over time, the story fell apart as investigators began to rely on a silent witness: a Fitbit exercise tracker that recorded the woman’s last movements and may be the key to solving her killing.

The case that began at the house of Richard and Connie Dabate in Ellington, a town of about 15,000 people north of Hartford, and unfolded during the past year highlights the latest example of how exercise devices have become the unintended technology that investigators have increasingly deployed in their crime-fighting tool kit.

Fastened to the body, the devices have a unique proximity as witnesses. They transmit heartbeats, sleep schedules, locations and distances, documenting their host’s life, from innocent mishaps to criminal encounters. A Fitbit factored into a Pennsylvania sexual-assault case in 2015 and a personal-injury case in Canada in 2014. A Garmin Vivosmart GPS recorded a woman’s struggle with an attacker in a Seattle park in March.

The devices are incorporated alongside the more conventional use of searches by sniffer dogs and gunshot-residue tests, both of which came up inconclusive in the Dabate case.

When Connecticut police arrived at the home on Dec. 23, 2015, Richard Dabate spoke of a violent struggle with a masked intruder who zip-tied him to a chair, demanded his wallet and credit cards, cut him with a knife and then fatally shot his wife in the basement, according to an arrest warrant.

But over time, the narrative that Dabate gave investigators started to unravel when compared with a timeline pieced together using digital data from the family home, the warrant said. Most important, a Fitbit on Connie Dabate’s waistband recorded that she had walked 1,217 feet around the house during the time her husband said they were being attacked.

The Fitbit showed her last living movement was at 10:05 a.m.

Richard Dabate, 40, was charged in Superior Court in Rockville on April 14 with murder in his wife’s death, tampering with evidence and providing false statements, court documents showed, partly based on information from the Fitbit device.

He was released on $1 million bond and returned to court Friday to plead not guilty to the charges. He appeared at a hearing in Rockville Superior Court, where his lawyer, Hubert Santos, entered the pleas on his behalf.

As with computers and smartphones before them, the growing popularity of personal exercise trackers has presented lawyers and prosecutors with privacy challenges and investigative advantages. In 2014, a Calgary, Alberta, law firm used a Fitbit as part of a personal-injury case to show that its client was less active than she was before a car accident, according to Canadian Lawyer magazine.

“It is definitely something we are going to see more of in the future,” Detective Christopher Jones of the East Lampeter Township Police Department in Pennsylvania said in a telephone interview. “As people continue to provide more and more personal information through technology, they have to understand we are obligated to find the best evidence, and this technology has become a part of that.”

In March, a Garmin exercise device worn by Kelly Herron, a Seattle runner, amplified the ordeal of her frantic struggles as she fought off an attacker in a park restroom. An aerial photograph of the tangle of red trace marks documented by the device was shared widely online, where it became an emblem of women’s self-defense on T-shirts and in domestic-violence fundraising.

Jones, the detective, worked on a case in 2015 in which a 43-year old woman said she was sexually assaulted during a break-in. But her Fitbit showed she was walking around at the time she had told investigators she had been sleeping, he said.

After the woman was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence, Craig Stedman, the Lancaster County district attorney, said in an interview with WGAL-TV that her Fitbit “sealed the deal.”

He added, “We had other evidence that we were looking at, we were suspicious, but the Fitbit made all the difference.”

Heather Pierce, a spokeswoman for Fitbit, declined to comment on the Connecticut case. But she said the company provides content and data from the devices only when there is a warrant. Otherwise, she said, settings and data from the trackers or their online apps are not shared.

“It is the user’s choice when and where and with whom they share their data,” she said in an email.

In the Dabate case, the amount of walking recorded by Connie Dabate’s Fitbit exceeded the 125 feet that she would have been limited to in her husband’s account that she went from the garage of their house to the basement, investigators concluded.

The warrant said questions arose about the timing as investigators dug through a slew of wired activity at the house that morning, involving text messages, door movements, alarm settings and Facebook postings, the warrant said.

It said Connie Dabate, 39, was shot dead in the basement with a revolver owned by her husband and had gunshot wounds in her head and stomach.

The warrant said Richard Dabate had a pregnant girlfriend and had tried to make a claim for Connie Dabate’s $475,000 life-insurance policy five days after her slaying. He also told the girlfriend before the slaying that he was going to divorce his wife, State Police said in the warrant.

Stedman, the Pennsylvania prosecutor, said in an interview that his Fitbit case had been incorporated in prosecutors’ training sessions. “It is a whole different aspect of law enforcement,” he said. “There is far more data out there than we can keep up with.”