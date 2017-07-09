NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking commercial fishing vessel about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the Oregon coast at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
Coast Guard officials say two helicopters plucked the men from the 40-foot vessel west of Coos Bay and flew them to North Bend where they were released without needing medical attention.
Officials say the captain at about 5:10 a.m. reported the vessel New Faith taking on water from an unknown location.
An aircrew arrived at about 6:20 a.m. but efforts to stop water from coming in failed and the fishermen were evacuated.
The Coast Guard confirmed that the vessel with 300 gallons (1135 liters) of diesel fuel and about 1 ton (1.02 metric ton) of albacore tuna sank.