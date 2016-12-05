WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Michelle Obama will talk about her time in the White House during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that will air Dec. 19 on CBS.

The network says Mrs. Obama will talk about her legacy as first lady and what’s in store for her future. CBS is billing the event as Mrs. Obama’s final one-on-one interview inside the White House.

While there has been much speculation about what the first lady will do after leaving office, the president has discounted a life in politics. He told Rolling Stone magazine that “you can see the incredible resonance she has with the American people. But I joke that she’s too sensible to want to be in politics.”