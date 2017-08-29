PARIS (AP) — French doctor Frederic Mailliez, the first physician on the scene of Princess Diana’s car accident in Paris 20 years ago, says he gave first aid to the victims before knowing who he was treating.
Mailliez was off-duty the night of Aug. 31, 1997 when he drove into the Alma road tunnel a few seconds after the high-speed crash.
In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, he recounted wondering “why there were so many journalists around the Mercedes as I was giving first aid.” He said he only realized the answer the next morning when he turned on his television.
Diana was pronounced dead a few hours after the crash.
