SALINA, N.Y. (AP) — A firetruck being driven to Canada has caught fire at a toll booth in New York.

The truck started burning late Friday morning where Interstate 90 meets I-81 in the town of Salina (suh-LY’-nuh), near Syracuse.

There are no reports of injuries or indications of what caused the fire.

Heavy flames and black smoke engulfed the vehicle behind its cab as firefighters approached it with a hose.

Fire officials tell WSTM-TV the vehicle was an old truck from the Kansas City Fire Department that was being driven to a fire department in Canada. The driver escaped without injury.