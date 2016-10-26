CALAIS, France (AP) — Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais.

Steve Barbet, spokesman for the regional prefecture, said Wednesday that one migrant was slightly injured and taken to the Calais hospital. About 100 migrants were evacuated overnight to a no man’s land at the entrance of the camp known as “the jungle”.

Firefighters tackled the flames in shelters and small shops. Prefect Fabienne Buccio had said Tuesday night that migrants “have a tradition” of burning their shelters before leaving.

After two full days of a weeklong operation, French authorities have already transported thousands of migrants to reception centers around France.

The camp used to be temporary home to 6,300 migrants according to authorities. Aid groups counted more than 8,000 people.