JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A firehouse in Jersey City, New Jersey, has been burglarized while firefighters were saving a life.
Officials say the burglar made off with wallets, cash, credit cards and other personal items at the Jersey City Fire Department’s Tower Ladder 4, near Dwight Street, on Thursday night.
Fire Chief Darren Rivers says firefighters were rescuing a 16-year-old boy from the third floor of a burning building.
They returned to the firehouse and discovered they had been burglarized.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- For thousands, light rail could be the only way through downtown Seattle next year
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.