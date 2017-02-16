COPLAY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania firefighters say a man thought to be trapped in a burning home was actually on a mission to save his pets.
Fire officials say John Horwith kept going back into the burning house Tuesday night to look for his cats and dogs. Fire Chief Robin Hood tells The Morning Call (http://bit.ly/2lSv6ts ) that the home’s three floors were ablaze when firefighters yelled for Horwith to abandon his search and get out.
The chief says two dogs and one cat had been rescued. He says a couple cats were unaccounted for.
Hood says he doesn’t fault Horwith, but there reaches a point where “you’ve got to protect the human factor first.”
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
Officials say the building was a 19th century hotel that was converted to a home many years ago. Horwith and his wife were not hurt.
___
Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.