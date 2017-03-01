TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have rescued an Arizona man inside a flooded minivan that was stuck in swift-moving water after a storm.
Phoenix news station KNXV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lnMDZ1 ) that a minivan stuck in the middle of a river on the outskirts of the Phoenix metro area had water up to its roof Tuesday night.
Five rescuers made their way to the man trapped inside. They put a life vest on the man and pulled him to the riverbank. No one else was inside.
A Phoenix fire captain says the vehicle had moved downstream at times during the rescue.
No further details were released.
