STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters in Connecticut had to be called in after a 5-year-old boy used a power tool to thread a steel nut onto one of his fingers.
The Stamford Fire Department says the boy used a screw gun-type power tool on Sunday to thread the 3/8-inch nut onto an index finger past the first knuckle.
Staff at a hospital couldn’t remove the nut, so they called in the fire department. A four-person crew managed to get it off without hurting the boy.
The boy was sedated, and firefighters cut the nut using a rotary tool. They used saline to dissipate the heat and a metal dipstick to protect the boy’s finger.
Officials say two cuts were made to spread the nut. It then slid off the child’s finger.
