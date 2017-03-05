MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters in the Wisconsin community of Mayville had to respond to a fire at a familiar scene — their own firehouse.
Firefighters were dispatched round 10 p.m. Saturday after a passer-by reported seeing flames at the station, which is not staffed around the clock.
The volunteer fire department said in a statement Sunday that crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire inside the station and put it out. The fire was confined to the vehicle, but the station had to be ventilated due to the heavy smoke.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. The department says the fire won’t affect its operations.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- Washington's John Ross sets NFL combine record in 40-yard dash
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
Cleanup was underway Sunday.
Mayville is about 45 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.