AVON, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a call in Connecticut ended up saving a couple’s wedding day.
In a Facebook post, the Avon Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a church for a bus fire on Saturday.
When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found a trolley bus with an engine compartment fire. The bus driver already had extinguished the fire, but a wedding party was left without a ride to the reception.
Firefighters responded by offering the bride and groom a lift.
Facebook photos show the couple all smiles as they rode in the firetruck. The department says they made it to their reception on time.