ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that tore through a Southern California recycling center and sent up a cloud of smoke visible for miles is under control.
Crews worked Saturday to mop up scattered flames on the sprawling property in Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.
It stored wooden pallets, bales of cardboard and other recyclables.
About 200 people living nearby were evacuated and have since returned home.
At the height of the fire, an enormous plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and a woman was treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire Capt. John Sitar says the fire ignited the recycled goods and some structures on the property were burned.
The cause of the fire is investigation.
