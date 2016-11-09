WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire in Wilmington, Delaware.

Battalion Chief Timothy Perkins said by telephone Wednesday morning that the fire broke out at the warehouse. He says firefighters are working to control the three-alarm blaze. He says there are no reports of injuries.

Images from above the scene shows flames spread out over a large area in the dark. Video from the scene also shows a section of wall collapsing as firefighters spray the building from outside.