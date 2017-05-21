JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters reported making progress against a wildfire that forced hundreds of people to evacuate a popular campground and small community southeast of San Diego.
The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that an overnight rise in humidity allowed firefighters to advance on the blaze near Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground.
Authorities reported it was 30 percent contained after burning across more than two square miles.
The blaze broke out Saturday south of Jamul (HAH-mool) and spread rapidly through grass and brush.
Campers and residents of nearby Dulzura were evacuated.
An evacuation warning remained in effect, but residents were allowed to return.
Authorities say the campground remains under evacuation because of infrastructure damage.
They did not reveal the extent of the damage.