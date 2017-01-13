PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s mayor says a firefighter overdosed at a fire station on New Year’s Eve and was revived with Narcan, which is used to reverse heroin and other opioid overdoses.
Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday that the firefighter received assistance for his problem and will get a second chance.
Authorities say and he others won’t be charged criminally under a good Samaritan law that allows witnesses to call 911 without fear of arrest.
The Tribune-Review first reported that police were dispatched to the station at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Before Peduto confirmed the overdose, city public safety officials had referred to the incident only as a “medical emergency.”
