HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania fire official injured in a crash while responding to a fatal fire has died of his injuries.

The Harrisburg fire department said Lt. Dennis DeVoe died Saturday “surrounded by his family and close friends.” He was a 21-year veteran of the department.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said DeVoe was on his way to the station to pick up his gear before heading to the scene of the fire when his vehicle was hit at an intersection.

Eighteen-year-old Khanyae Kendall was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and other offenses. Court documents don’t list an attorney, and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Sunday.

The fire was blamed on a recharging hoverboard. The blaze killed one girl and injured four other people, two critically.