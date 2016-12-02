AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio police officer accused of stealing over $26,000 from a charity fund used to buy Christmas gifts for financially disadvantaged children has been ordered to repay $15,000.
Investigators say now-fired Richfield officer Michael Simmons took funding from his department’s Shop with a Cop program over several years and used it for personal expenses, including electronics, clothing and sporting event tickets.
Simmons pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge. A Summit County judge put the 42-year-old Stow man on probation for two years.
Defense attorney Mark Guidetti tells the Akron Beacon Journal that Simmons wants to move on, find a new job and work to pay the restitution as agreed under a plea deal.
The local police union says the money will be distributed to charities that benefit children.
