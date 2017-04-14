ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia officers fired after they were caught on video kicking and punching a man during a traffic stop had previously arrested the same man.

Gwinnett County Police on Thursday announced the firing of Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald. Police said videos showed the officers violating the law and department policies during the traffic stop Wednesday.

Bongiovanni’s account of the Wednesday traffic stop is very similar to another incident report he filed in August after he pulled over the same man, Demetrius Bryan Hollins, and McDonald responded to his call for backup.

Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said the report from August, as well as any other events involving the two former officers and Hollins, will be reviewed during the criminal investigation.