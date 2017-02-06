BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.
MVP quarterback Tom Brady and company will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists seeing the city’s sights.
Meteorologists are predicting a messy celebration. Rain and possibly some snow are in the forecast, along with the typical chilly New England temperatures.
It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriot’s victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.
This is the Patriots fifth championship.
