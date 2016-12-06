PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Firefighters caught a baby tossed to safety from a third-floor window as an early morning fire swept through a building that housed apartments and a business in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, injuring nine people.
Firefighters say five adults and four children are in stable condition.
Firefighters used ladders to help residents flee the flames around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The Red Cross says 20 residents were displaced.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- What national media are saying about UW Huskies in College Football Playoff, matchup with Alabama
- Seahawks surprised by Cam Newton's first-play absence — and the reason
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Day 1 updates for the Mariners at the MLB Winter Meetings: And so it begins ...
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority had to halt train service on the Market-Frankford Line until firefighters brought the blaze under control.
The cause is under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.