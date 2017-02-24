VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A fire has swept through a hotel in Vineland, New Jersey, and a police officer is one of two people injured in the overnight blaze.
A fire broke out at a Ramada Inn at about 2 a.m. Friday, and it took firefighters more than two hours to get the flames under control.
Fire Chief Robert Pagnini says guests were hanging from second floor windows and throwing their belongings out the windows when firefighters arrived.
The police officer suffered smoke inhalation and a woman was taken to a hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.