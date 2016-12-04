BOSTON (AP) — Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the huge blaze that ripped through a Boston-area neighborhood, displacing about 60 families but “miraculously” resulting in no serious injuries or deaths.

The 10-alarm fire Saturday in Cambridge destroyed at least eight structures. Some first responders suffered minor injuries. Cambridge Fire Chief Gerald Reardon said it was “miraculous” that no one was killed.

Neal Alpert, chief of staff for Cambridge Mayor E. Denise Simmons, says 60 is the latest estimate of displaced families as of Sunday morning. The office is waiting to get an accurate count on the number of people displaced.

A Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund has been created online to help families. Some are staying in local shelters. The Red Cross and local officials are assessing their needs.