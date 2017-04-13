BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say 24 people are stuck in midair on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside of Washington, D.C.
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders became stuck around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.
The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department said in a tweet that the cars of Joker’s Jinx are 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground. Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars.
Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. He says the department’s high-angle team is developing a rescue plan.
Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014.
Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
