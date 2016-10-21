NEHAWKA, Neb. (AP) — A fire marshal says investigators can’t yet confirm how many people were killed in a fire that razed a farmhouse in rural southeastern Nebraska.

Relatives, neighbors and friends have told investigators and several media outlets that they fear a family of six — two adults and their four young daughters — died in the fire overnight Wednesday at the house near the village of Nehawka (neh-HAH’-kuh).

But Nebraska State Fire Marshal spokesman Ray Nance said Friday that he can’t confirm the number of people killed, their names or what caused the blaze. Autopsies have been ordered.

Little is left of the two-story home, which was reduced to rubble on blackened earth in Nehawka, about 30 miles south of Omaha.