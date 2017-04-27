RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say a fire has destroyed part of a movie set that was being used to film the final season of the AMC television series “TURN: Washington’s Spies.”
News outlets report the fire occurred Wednesday on property owned by the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Powhatan County Fire and Rescue Chief Steven Singer says crews found the two-story framed building engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds says the sets were being used to film the final season of the Revolutionary War period drama as recently as Tuesday. He says no one was on set at the time of the fire, but two buildings were completely destroyed by the blaze.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.