BEAVERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A fire in central Pennsylvania has destroyed a church intended to be a museum honoring the late singer Davy Jones.
WHTM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2d9jVqR) crews responded to the blaze in Beavertown around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the former Beaver Lutheran Church. Snyder County dispatchers say no injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze isn’t known.
The landmark was purchased by a fan of the Monkees lead singer who died four years ago. Jones lived in the community for more than two decades and had originally bought the church with plans to renovate it.
The church dates to 1880 and is one of the oldest structures in Beavertown, about 35 miles southeast of State College, Pennsylvania.
___
Information from: WHTM-TV, http://www.whtm.com
