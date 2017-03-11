PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Fire crews slipped an oxygen mask over the face of a 20-pound iguana after rescuing the creature from a house fire in Oregon.
Pendleton Fire Department Assistant Chief Shawn Penninger tells the East Oregonian (http://bit.ly/2mxreR2) that only an adult human and the reptile were home at the time of the fire on Friday afternoon. The person was unharmed.
Penninger says crews removed the iguana from the heavily damaged home and gave it oxygen.
The fire department on Saturday said they didn’t know the iguana’s name.
Investigators say a preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire to be improperly disposed smoking material.
An estimate of damages to the home — where a family of three lives — also wasn’t available.
