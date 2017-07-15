CHEASPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A fire at a senior living complex in Chesapeake, Virginia, has injured four people, including a firefighter.

The fire happened early Saturday morning at Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community Apartments. Chesapeake Fire Capt. Lawrence Matthews says three residents and one firefighter were taken to a local hospital.

Matthews says three of the five buildings in the complex were on fire when firefighters arrived at about 4:40 a.m. The fire was declared under control about two hours later.

The roof of at least one of the buildings had collapsed.

Officials say they didn’t know how many residents will need assistance, but a shelter was being planned.

___

