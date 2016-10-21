ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire at a Southern California recycling center has sent huge flames into the air and a plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.
The fire erupted Friday afternoon in a sprawling yard of cardboard bales and wooden pallets in Ontario, about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
Views from the scene show several trucks on fire in the yard.
Fire crews in trucks and on nearby rooftops are pouring streams of water onto the blaze.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Petition seeks recall of Wonder Woman as U.N. ambassador
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
No injuries have been reported.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.