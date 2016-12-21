NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — An intense fire at a furniture store in New Jersey is sending up thick plumes of black smoke that can be seen for miles.
Firefighters are battling the blaze Wednesday at the store in North Bergen, on the Union City border.
North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Chief Frank Montagne tells The Jersey Journal the fire appears to have started in the rear of the store. He says it will likely take hours to put it out.
The smoke is billowing across the Hudson River into New York City.
It’s unclear if anyone was inside when it broke out. No injuries have been reported.
