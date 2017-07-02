YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say more than 100,000 chickens died in a fire that destroyed a barn at a Pennsylvania commercial egg farm in Pennsylvania.
The blaze at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township was reported around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Tyrone is about 29 miles (46 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg.
A Heidlersburg Fire Company captain said flames were visible above the roof of the 600-foot (183-meter) barn by the time fire crews arrived.
Crews concentrated on keeping the blaze from spreading to other buildings. Three firefighters were treated at the scene, two for dehydration and one for a laceration.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Gov. Inslee signs $43.7 billion state budget; 11th-hour deal averts shutdown WATCH
- Family-leave measure passed by Washington Legislature
- No one hurt in Southcenter mall shooting, police say
The fire chief said adjacent chicken houses were undamaged and the animals unharmed. The burned building was destroyed.
Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. It’s believed to have been accidental.