ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a fire killed two people at a residential hotel in Alaska’s largest city.

KTVA reports ( http://bit.ly/2ljYnj8 ) the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Royal Suite Lodge about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire spokeswoman Jodie Hettrick says two people died and 17 others have been hospitalized. She said reported injuries range from moderate to critical.

A Red Cross spokesman at the scene said 37 people were transported to a shelter.