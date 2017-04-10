COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say fingerprints obtained in 2015 have led to the arrest and indictment of a man in the fatal shooting of a central Ohio woman in the mid-1980s.
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pljfoV ) the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office in Columbus announced Monday that 63-year-old Douglas Krumlauf has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Sharla Spangler.
Prosecutors say Spangler was last seen leaving a lounge in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna in January 1985. Employees notified authorities when they noticed her empty car, with the engine running, in the parking lot. Her body was found in a vacant gas station parking lot.
Prosecutors say fingerprints from an unrelated arrest matched prints found in Spangler’s death.
Court records don’t indicate if Krumlauf, of Mount Vernon, has an attorney.
