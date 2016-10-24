WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities plan to destroy a helicopter-like aircraft that made headlines when its owner flew it on to the lawn of the U.S. Capitol in 2015 as a political protest.

A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says the destruction of the craft will likely occur within weeks.

The craft’s former owner, Florida resident Douglas Hughes, pleaded guilty to operating a gyrocopter without a license for his April 15, 2015, flight in the bare-bones aircraft to the Capitol’s West Lawn. Hughes forfeited the aircraft as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to four months in prison.

Forfeited property can be sold, but Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said Monday in an e-mail Monday that “Its sale would not be appropriate considering its role in his irresponsible and unlawful act last year.”