UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey say the iconic traveling circus’ final show at the newly renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island is sold out.
An announcement was made last week that the “Greatest Show on Earth” would be shutting down this spring after touring for nearly 150 years.
The circus will be at the arena in Uniondale for 16 performances from May 12-21.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2iHnXtc) that seats normally going for $23.75 in the venue’s upper level and $191.75 in the lower level are priced on the secondary market at $245 and $2,000, respectively, for the circus’ last show.
Officials with Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, say declining ticket sales coupled with high operating costs made the circus an unsustainable business.
