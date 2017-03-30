GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Final Four teams have begun their preparations in Arizona for the last three games of March Madness.
South Carolina, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Oregon are in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale ahead of two semifinal games on Saturday.
Players and coaches are meeting with reporters on Thursday to talk about what’s ahead.
NCAA President Mark Emmert is also expected to speak with reporters on the heels of North Carolina moving to roll back its “bathroom bill.” State officials there hope the maneuver will help the state avoid another costly hit as the NCAA selects four years of championships for a variety of sports.
Also Thursday, The Associated Press will award its coach and player of the year awards in men’s and women’s hoops.
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
