MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sentencing hearings are wrapping up for nine men convicted of plotting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The final three defendants — Guled Omar, Mohamed Farah and Abdirahman Daud — will be sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors say the 22-year-old men are part of a group of friends in Minnesota’s large Somali community who inspired each other to join the militant group.

Six men who pleaded guilty were sentenced on Monday and Tuesday.

Omar, Farah and Daud took their case to trial and were convicted of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as a more serious count of conspiracy to commit murder outside the U.S.

That count carries a possible life sentence, but prosecutors are seeking sentences of 40 and 30 years.