LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new subscription streaming service from Turner Classic Movies and the Criterion Collection won’t be launching on Wednesday as planned.
FilmStruck announced Tuesday in a statement that it was delaying its widely publicized launch until an unspecified time in November. The service said it needed to “complete a seamless registration process for subscribers.”
FilmStruck seeks to fill what’s been a void in the streaming world by featuring curated classic cinema focusing on art house, indie, cult and foreign films.
