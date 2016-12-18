“Lovely to Look At,” 1952.
“Moulin Rouge,” 1952.
“The Story of Three Loves,” 1953.
“Lili,” 1953.
“Three Ring Circus,” 1954.
“Death of a Scoundrel,” 1956.
“The Girl in the Kremlin,” 1957.
“Touch of Evil,” 1958.
“Queen of Outer Space,” 1958.
“Pepe,” 1960.
“Boys’ Night Out,” 1962.
“Picture Mommy Dead,” 1966.
“Arrivederci Baby,” 1966.
“Jack of Diamonds,” 1967.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” 1987.
