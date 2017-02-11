BERLIN (AP) — Senegalese director Alain Gomis has delighted viewers at the Berlin Film Festival with “Felicite,” a movie about the life and struggles of a singer in the Congo city of Kinshasa.
The move, shown Saturday to much applause, tells the story of Felicite, played by Véro Tshanda Beya Mputo, who is struggling to raise money for an operation for her son, who was injured in an accident.
Gomis told reporters he wanted to show that people “can fight for their dignity in all circumstances — and how good that is.”
The movie is one of 18 movies competing for the festival’s top Golden Bear award.
Also screened Saturday in Berlin was “Final Portrait,” directed by Stanley Tucci, about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti. It is not part of the Golden Bear competition.
