COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore says he’s not allowed to perform a one-man show about the presidential race at a central Ohio theater because officials there consider him too controversial.
Moore says in a Facebook post that Newark’s Midland Theatre “banned” him from presenting and filming the show there next month. He says the community board overseeing the theater recently voted not to allow the show.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2dhoP9j ) reports that Midland operators say Moore wasn’t banned and that the decision not to finalize the contract was based on several factors. Those included a too-short time frame and questions about what the production involved.
Moore says he will go ahead with his plans for the show at an undisclosed site in southern Ohio in October.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
