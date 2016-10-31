MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Families bring flowers. Relatives seek out graves of departed soldiers. Tombs across the Philippines get cleaned up. And prayers — prayers with candles, silent prayers, group prayers, prayers for loved ones now gone — echo across the land.
On All Saints Day in the Philippines, the cemetery takes center stage — and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
From the preparations Monday to the celebrations Tuesday, here is a visual glimpse into All Saints Day in Asia’s most Catholic nation.
